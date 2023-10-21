Egypt peace summit struggles to foster unity on Gaza conflict

Egypt is holding a summit on the Gaza crisis on Saturday amid growing fears of a wider Middle East war. France’s Foreign Minister is attending, but the absence of a top official from the US – Israel's main ally – and some other leaders has dampened expectations for what it can achieve.

The hastily convened Cairo Peace Summit brings together several Arab and European heads of state and government, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan’s King Abdullah, alongside foreign ministers.

They’re meeting as Israel readies a ground assault on Gaza following the 7 October attack by Hamas that killed 1,400 people.

More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's counteroffensive, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On Friday, tens of thousands of protesters rallied across Egypt, Jordan and Turkey in support of people in Gaza.

Muslims held smaller demonstrations in Indonesia, Malaysia and India.

Quest for united approach

Host Egypt has said little about the aims of the gathering, beyond a 15 October statement by the presidency that the summit would cover recent developments involving the crisis in Gaza and the future of the Palestinian issue.

A senior EU official said there had been discussions about a common summit declaration but there were still "differences" so it was not clear if there would be a text in the end.

It is widely expected to launch a ground assault.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Macron ‘firmly’ condemns strike on Gaza City hospital, Biden’s Jordan visit cancelled

French authorities allow pro-Palestinian protesters to gather in Paris

Worldwide anger as hundreds killed in strike on Gaza hospital