NBA Finals: Egregious Derrick White flop baits untimely Steph Curry foul

White's egregious flop results in untimely foul for Curry originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Derrick White's flop in the second quarter proved to be costly for Steph Curry.

With 4:15 remaining in the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White was guarded by Curry, who ever-so-lightly pushed off his right arm in pursuit of Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

White proceeded to flop over Andrew Wiggins and Curry was charged with his third personal foul of the half.

As White bumped into Wiggins, he nearly regained his balance before appearing to purposely let himself flop to the floor.

With three fouls in the first half, Curry will have to proceed cautiously against a very physical Celtics team in the second half.

Much easier said than one.