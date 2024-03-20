Eggs-ploring the Tundra: Pleasant football team hosting elementary students for egg hunt

MARION — Fridays on the Tundra are always special, but this one will be egg-stra egg-citing.

The Pleasant football team will host the elementary school Friday afternoon for an egg hunt on the football field.

"We’re trying to find a way to give back a little bit and get everybody involved," Pleasant head football coach C.J. Westler said. "We talk about leadership and being good role models, so it’s a chance to do that and have the little kids have fun at the same time."

The first of its kind

Westler and parents of football players were brainstorming ideas on how they can better connect to the Pleasant community. They do a youth football camp every year, but they wanted something broader that would impact more people.

An egg hunt seemed to fit the criteria.

"I’m lucky enough to have a good administration who was all for it because it’s a good thing. We were able to do it during the school day. We don’t have to worry about if a kid wants to be involved, but don’t have a way to get there," Westler said. "Usually the classes are a little more lenient at that point and teachers are planning something new for the last day before (spring) break. It’s good timing."

Pleasant All-Ohio lineman Brady Henry fills plastic eggs with candy alongside his football teammates as the program will host an egg hunt at the football field Friday afternoon for Pleasant Elementary School students.

So Friday afternoon, Pleasant youngsters will get to eggs-plore the Tundra.

Third and fourth graders will look for eggs first. When they're done, the K through 2 kids will get a turn. Throughout the hunts, there will be music and bounce houses for kids to get their hip-hop on at the football field.

"It’s trying to create a good time for them and create that sense of community and school spirit," Westler said.

Team builder for the Spartans

The youngsters are getting something out of it, but so are the football players, according to Westler.

"We talk a lot to the high school kids about creating that brotherhood and sense of family," the coach said. "That’s more of a football team type of thing, but this is on a larger scale. You can talk about that school pride and the sense of community with everybody together. Things like this help create that."

Pleasant head football coach C.J. Westler, top, helps fills plastic eggs with candy alongside his football players as the program will host an egg hunt at the football field Friday afternoon for Pleasant Elementary School students.

Westler already had his players split into different teams for offseason workouts. Besides workout scores, players also earned points for their respective teams by bringing plastic eggs to be filled and for filling them, which they did Tuesday afternoon.

"Hopefully this is an annual thing, and eight to 10 years from now, these kids picking up the eggs are going to be in a position as high schoolers where they’ll appreciate it because it’s something they got to do. These high school kids are like rock stars to those elementary kids. It’s a chance to give back."

