Egg Bowl between Ole Miss football, Mississippi State set for Black Friday in 2024 | Report

OXFORD — The Egg Bowl rivalry game between Ole Miss football and Mississippi State is set to be played on Friday in 2024, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Excluding the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the Egg Bowl has been played on Thanksgiving every year since 2017. The initial SEC schedule release had the game set to be played on Saturday this season, though it said that was subject to change.

It will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on ABC from Ole Miss' Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, according to Dellenger.

The Rebels beat the Bulldogs 17-7 in Starkville last season, giving coach Lane Kiffin a 3-1 record against Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs will turn to a new coach in 2024 after hiring Jeff Lebby, a former offensive coordinator of Kiffin's, to replace the fired Zach Arnett.

Arnett has since joined Kiffin's staff as an analyst.

ARNETT: Here's how much Ole Miss football is paying former Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Egg Bowl between Mississippi State, Ole Miss set for Black Friday