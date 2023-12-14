Egg Bowl between Mississippi State football, Ole Miss moving off Thanksgiving in 2024 — for now

Hopefully you didn't use a pen when setting your 2024 holiday plans. The Egg Bowl between Mississippi State football and Ole Miss isn't scheduled in its usual Thanksgiving slot.

Instead, the rivals are slated to battle in Oxford on Saturday, Nov. 30 — though Ole Miss says the date is subject to change. The revelation came when the SEC revealed its full 2024 schedule, the first season with Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference.

The rivalry game has been played on Thanksgiving every year since 2017, excluding the 2020 season, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It typically enjoyed a place as the only college football game on television during the holiday, though it did compete with a trio of NFL games.

Ole Miss won this year 17-7 in Starkville, giving coach Lane Kiffin a 3-1 record against Mississippi State.

The 2024 game will feature a new coach on MSU's sideline. Former Oklahoma and Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was hired to replace Zach Arnett, who had been fired in November.

MSU's lone Egg Bowl win since Kiffin was hired at Ole Miss came in 2022, when the Bulldogs won in Oxford in what turned out to be Mike Leach's final game. Leach died on Dec. 12.

