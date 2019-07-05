Egan Bernal's pit-bull quality poses biggest threat to Geraint Thomas at Tour de France

Defending champion Geraint Thomas, left, and his co-leader of Team Ineos, Egan Bernal, who has become one of the favourites to challenge the Welshman for the title - Velo

The 106th Tour de France will begin in Brussels on Saturday without its chief protagonist. Chris Froome will, however, be watching events from the comfort of his sofa.

Sir Dave Brailsford, the Ineos team principal, revealed on Friday that the four-time Tour champion had left his rehabilitation centre well ahead of schedule and was now back in Monaco following his horror smash on June 12.

That is some going, considering Froome fractured his femur, hip, elbow, sternum and neck in the crash at the Criterium du Dauphine, losing four pints of blood in the process.

The bad news for the rest of the peloton is that the man who has replaced Froome as co-leader in the Ineos Tour line-up displays similar “pit-bull” qualities .

Egan Bernal is not much to look at. A waiflike climber weighing in at little more than 60kg, the Colombian has only ever ridden one grand tour in his life: last year’s Tour de France, when he helped Geraint Thomas to victory. Such has been his meteoric rise, however, that most neutrals are now picking him for the overall title. As are the bookmakers.

It is not hard to see why. Bernal can climb like a mountain goat, finish fast and is not at all bad against the clock. He was meant to lead the team at the Giro d’Italia in May, only to break his collarbone a week before the race. Now he has been granted co-leader status with Thomas for the Tour.

It is going to be fascinating to see how he copes with the pressure. Watching him in Friday’s eve-of-Tour press conference was to be reminded just how young he is, and how far from home.

Again and again Bernal was asked how he would work with Thomas, whether he felt he could challenge for the win despite his inexperience.

One Belgian journalist even asked him, presumably as a joke, whether the name Eddy Merckx meant anything to him (this being the 50th anniversary of the Belgian’s first Tour triumph, Brussels has gone Merckx-mad for the weekend). Bernal stumbled on a few answers in English. But he never looked fazed. It was left to others to speak for him, chiefly Luke Rowe.

Team Ineos’s road captain warned that anyone hoping Bernal might shy away from a fight was likely to be chewed up and spat out.

“Yes, he is 22,” Rowe said. “But Egan is old beyond his years. He has already won three World Tour stage races; he has won the Tour of California, Paris-Nice and Tour du Suisse. Paris-Nice was the most impressive. There was a time trial, there were crosswinds, there were sprints and mountains and he covered everything.

“He is a natural leader, the type of guy I would ride into a wall for and commit to because he is a natural leader. It is like the first time I worked with Froomey, I was just amazed by this pit-bull mentality. They are there on the bus and they just want to go out and rip the legs off people. Egan has that.”

Rowe is one of Thomas’s best friends, a fellow Welshman and a man who would dearly love to see his mate win a second maillot jaune. So it was instructive to hear how he spoke about Bernal. And perhaps a little worrying for the rest of the general classification hopefuls.

Jakob Fuglsang [Astana], Adam Yates [Mitchelton-Scott], Romain Bardet [AG2R], Thibaut Pinot [FDJ] and Vincenzo Nibali [Bahrain-Merida] will hope Ineos’ new pit bull is still just a pup.

But the truth is this is what Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s millions have bought: a team who can afford to lose Froome and still have the two race favourites backed up by riders who would lead most other teams.

One potential Achilles heel could be Gianni Moscon. The hot-headed Italian, who came into the Tour picture once Froome crashed out, was booted off last year’s Tour for striking another rider. Moscon refused to discuss that incident on Friday, getting increasingly agitated when pushed to do so.

There must be some residual trust issues between himself and his team-mates, who were furious with him last summer. Perhaps other teams can play on that.

First things first, the major players will simply look to survive Saturday’s opening sprint stage, a 194.5km loop from Brussels out to Charleroi and back again, paying homage to Merckx as they pass through Sint-Pieters-Woluwe.