Egan Bernal ruled out of the Giro d'Italia to give Team Ineos major headache

On a happier occasion: Egan Bernal with his Colombian faithful - AFP

Team Ineos suffered a huge blow as their young Colombian starlet Egan Bernal was ruled out of the Giro d’Italia which starts in Bologna next weekend after breaking his collarbone in a training accident.

Bernal, 22, was due to lead Ineos at Italy’s grand tour after an impressive debut season at WorldTour level in 2018, including helping Geraint Thomas to his Tour de France win.

The question now turns to who will replace the Colombian as team leader or whether Ineos will just go stage-hunting.

Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart and Russian Pavel Sivakov, who finished second and first respectively at the recent Tour of the Alps, could come into the equation.

One leftfield option would be for Thomas to switch to riding the Giro. The time-trial heavy course would suit him, but he has not trained for it and is only now beginning to hit some form, finishing third on Saturday’s stage of the Tour de Romandie to rise to fourth overall.

While Ineos ponder that, they will also ponder how they did not win Saturday’s third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Blue ribband: Christopher Lawless of United Kingdom and Team Ineos Credit: Getty Images

Ineos controlled a brutal stage from Bridlington to Scarborough, with Ian Stannard blowing the race apart after the descent into Robin Hood’s Bay.

Ineos had five riders in the 21-man group which breasted the final climb together, with Chris Froome, Michal Golas, Eddie Dunbar and Owan Doull riding for 23 year-old Lawless.

However, he ended up being beaten by half a wheel by the Dane Alexander Kamp [Riwal] and afterwards admitted he was “gutted”.

“It was a real good job by the boys all day,” Lawless said. “It was us and Riwal who took the initiative to split it in the crosswinds at the top of the climb. And that worked out.

“I just wish ... there’s a couple of things I could have done differently in the sprint. I should have maybe laid off Doull’s wheel a bit so I could rush the gap and carry my speed. I’m just gutted.”

Lawless could at least console himself with the fact that he is now the overall race leader heading into Sunday’s final stage from Halifax to Leeds. However, with around 3500m of climbing, he is not expected to be a threat to the likes of Greg van Avermaet, last year’s winner, who is third overall at six seconds, or Froome who is among seven British riders at 10 seconds.

Asked whether he felt he could win overall, Lawless replied: “I mean, my climbing has improved this year but I think tomorrow might be a bit of a stretch. We’ll see. I seem to be going alright. We [Ineos] still have five guys up there on GC. We’ll see what happens.”