Egan Bernal claims 1st Giro d'Italia stage win to move into overall lead

Associated Press
·1 min read
CAMPO FELICE, Italy — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal showed just why he is one of the favorites to win the Giro d’Italia as he stormed to victory during Stage 9 to also claim the leader’s pink jersey.

Bernal, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, attacked with about 500 meters remaining on the summit finish in the first top-categorized climb of this year’s race. Bernal passed the two previous leaders to claim his first Giro stage win in the first year he has participated in the Italian race.

The 2019 Tour winner finished seven seconds ahead of Giulio Ciccone and Aleksandr Vlasov at the end of the 158-kilometer (98-mile) route from Castel di Sangro to the ski resort of Campo Felice. The stage featured three other categorized climbs as well as the final, tough ascent on gravel roads.

Bernal took over the race lead from Attila Valter. The 24-year-old Colombian has a 15-second lead over Remco Evenepoel and is 21 seconds ahead of Vlasov.

The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.

Egan Bernal claims 1st Giro d’Italia stage win to move into overall lead originally appeared on NBCSports.com

