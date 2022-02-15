The most hilarious ‘Madden NFL 22’ bugs and glitches
Madden NFL 22 has its fair share of bugs and some of them are hilarious.
Madden NFL 22 has its fair share of bugs and some of them are hilarious.
Stafford always believed he was a winner, even if he rarely won. On the NFL's grandest stage, with injuries and further ignominy staring him in the face, he proved he was built for this.
NFL legend John Madden will be celebrated Monday night. His son spoke with KTVU ahead of the ceremony.
Rampant allegations of sexual harassment and other workplace misconduct in the Washington Commanders organization resulted in a 10-month investigation conduced by attorney Beth Wilkinson. The league imposed sanctions on July 1. But the league refused to make the findings public. As we now know, the league didn’t even request a written report from Wilkinson. I’m [more]
We need more recruiting stories from Ed Orgeron.
Cooper Kupp finished a historic season in style.
The plane of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro took off Monday evening headed to Russia despite Western warnings the country could soon invade Ukraine — frustrating those who have suggested he cancel the trip, including the U.S. government and members of his own Cabinet. The trip was planned well before the Ukraine crisis arose and Bolsonaro’s focus is bilateral trade; Russia is a key source of fertilizers for South America’s agricultural powerhouse. Two top officials from Brazil’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press that they have received messages from U.S. officials saying the trip’s timing is inopportune and conveys Brazilian indifference to threats of invasion.
NFL analyst Jay Glazer believes Washington would be crazy to move on from Ron Rivera after the 2022 season, even if the team has another losing season.
Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons trolled the Cincinnati Bengals' Quinton Spain after the Super Bowl on Sunday. Here's how the exchange went down.
The Chargers lost Frank Smith to the Dolphins as he became their offensive coordinator, so they were left looking for a new offensive line coach. The Chargers are seeking to hire Brendan Nugent as Smith’s replacement, Gilber Manzano of the Orange County Register reports. Nugent had that role with the Saints last season. Nugent joined [more]
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, at an event in South Korea that included as a guest speaker former Vice-President Mike Pence. Several former leaders and top officials participated virtually or in-person at the weekend event in Seoul jointly sponsored by the Cambodian government and the Universal Peace Federation, an organization linked to the South Korea-based Unification Church, a religious group known for its mass weddings and global business and media interests. Pence, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon were among those who attended the event and spoke in person.
Video provided to Reuters by North Korea's official news agency KCNA, which Reuters cannot independently verify, showed North Korean residents and students watching performances by synchronised swimmers at a swimming pool complex in Pyongyang.The state's secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, Ri Il Hwan, and other high-ranking officials were present at the performance, titled "A Dear Name".Kim Jong Il passed away on December 17, 2011. His birthday falls on February 16 and has been designated as a national holiday called "the Day of the Shining Star".
Many Bengals fans agreed with former NFL official Mike Pereira's assessment that Logan Wilson's defensive-holding penalty was "just not holding."
Adavanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su is now also chair of the Santa Clara chip maker, which completed its $49 billion acquisition of San Jose-based Xilinx Inc. on Monday. AMD's stock has increased in value since then, pushing the price paid to what AMD says is the highest ever in the semiconductor industry. It would have been topped by Nvidia Corp.'s scrapped acquisition of Arm if that one hadn't run afoul of antitrust concerns.
Hue Jackson is in search of a new offensive coordinator after Ted White has reportedly been hired as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans.
The truckers have so far been protesting for two weeks, and they say they won't stop until all vaccine mandates are lifted.
The weighted blankets of TV shows.View Entire Post ›
The event showed just how much the city hasn’t changed, in which staggering wealth and abject poverty coexist without really touching, like oil and vinegar The Super Bowl LVI half-time show at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Before the Super Bowl could officially kick off in Los Angeles, someone had to raise the curtain on this distinctly post-Covid festival of American glitz and glamour – so why not the biggest movie star on the planet. In a WWE-st
The canned water brand had the most metal Super Bowl ad. Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” Soundtracks Liquid Death Super Bowl Commercial: Watch Jon Hadusek
The US military says China is exploring "next-generation operational concepts for intelligentized warfare," including "cognitive control operations."
Eric Weddle went from playing pickup basketball in retirement to joining the Rams for a playoff run that concluded with a Super Bowl.