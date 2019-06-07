Eflin ready to go as Phillies open series vs. Reds

The Philadelphia Phillies will be searching for their third consecutive victory when they host the Cincinnati Reds on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

After being swept on the road in three straight against the Los Angeles Dodgers and dropping the first game against the San Diego Padres, the Phillies rallied to pick up consecutive wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The road trip came at a cost as outfielder and leadoff hitter Andrew McCutchen was lost for the season with a torn ACL on Monday. Additionally, key relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez suffered an elbow strain.

The Phillies acquired Jay Bruce from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, and the veteran outfielder paid immediate dividends with seven RBIs in his first two starts.

On Friday, the Phillies will hand the ball to Zach Eflin, who is 5-5 with a 3.02 ERA. The right-hander missed last Saturday's start against the Dodgers because of tightness in his back.

"In my mind, the whole time I knew it was just a one-start thing," Eflin told reporters. "I didn't do anything (on the field) for it to happen. I just woke up with tightness and soreness and it lasted about three or four days, and after that, I knew I was good to go."

Eflin's ERA is the best among Phillies starters through his 11 starts.

"My start to the season has been exciting, but there is still a lot of work to do and a long way to go," Eflin said. "I can't get too high or too low with anything that happens. I'm just focused on every fifth day and not really worried about what I've already done, but with what I need to do."

Eflin is 0-2 with a 9.58 ERA in two career starts against the Reds.

Cincinnati, which lost 3-1 at St. Louis on Thursday, will send Tanner Roark (4-4, 3.47 ERA) to the mound Friday.

Last Saturday, Roark gave up six hits and four runs in six innings in what wound up being a 5-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. Roark hit his first career home run and also allowed two homers.

"Tanner can swing the bat," Reds manager David Bell said. "He's shown that. He's come up with some hits. I'm surprised that was his first career homer, just the way he swings the bat. There will be more to come."

Roark had gone six consecutive starts -- and 35 1/3 innings overall -- without giving up a home run before his last appearance.

"I knew it was pretty good," Roark said of his stretch without allowing a home run. "I knew I hadn't given up one in a long time. At least they were bombs. That's all I care about."

Roark is 6-9 with a 4.22 ERA in 22 career appearances (20 starts) against the Phillies. He went 0-3 in five starts last season.

The Reds' offense scuffled on Thursday with only five hits. They were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.

The Reds have dropped three of the past four games, combining to score just four runs in the losses.

--Field Level Media