EFL Trophy: Peterborough skipper Harrison Burrows fulfils Wembley dream

Peterborough United captain Harrison Burrows will fulfil a boyhood dream when he leads the team out against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

The Bristol Street Motors Trophy will be at stake when the two sides meet at England's national stadium on Sunday.

Burrows has contributed three goals in the competition, including two in Posh's 3-0 semi-final win at Blackpool.

"I don't want to overthink Wembley. When I get there I know it will hit me," the left-back told BBC Look East.

"Everyone you speak to says it's such a special feeling to play there."

It is 10 years since Posh lifted the EFL Trophy by beating Chesterfield 3-1 and to do so again could be the first part of a double for the team and boss Darren Ferguson, who are in the thick of the battle for promotion from League One for the second successive season.

Burrows was in the crowd for that 2014 final, having been first taken to watch Peterborough as four-year-old, and joined the club's junior ranks two years later.

"Being at Wembley with my boyhood club was one of my earliest memories. I went with my friends and family. It was the first time I had been to a big stadium. The roar when we won was an amazing feeling," the 22-year-old said.

"It's about who you surround yourself with. My parents and brother have been a big part of my journey. The coaches here too have been amazing.

"I first broke in aged 15 and older lads can be a bit intimidating but then they put an arm around you and look after you. It means you can just enjoy playing football."

He added: "To now be captain, is a very proud moment. It's a dream come true.

"Captaincy is something I enjoy, especially the responsibility. As a team we are all on the same journey. We want success and there are a lot of leaders here."

'Wembley provides career motivation'

Although most of the Peterborough players will be sampling the Wembley atmosphere for the first time, goalkeeper Jed Steer can tell them exactly what to expect.

He was in the Aston Villa side that beat Derby County 2-1 in 2019 to secure promotion back to the Premier League, and the memories of that occasion are still fresh.

Villa released Steer last summer and he joined Posh in January, initially on a short-term deal, and then on a contract to the end of the season.

"It's a massive honour (to play at Wembley), having the memories of winning there has given me so much," the 31 year-old said.

"It's pushed and motivated me during my injuries, given me something to drive towards.

"When you're injured and you go through dark times, the emotion of winning at Wembley is such an incredible feeling. I now have another chance and I can't wait to get the job done."

'You can do both'

Undoubtedly, the season's main goal for manager Ferguson, who also scored in Wrexham's Trophy win over Southend in 2005, is promotion following the heartbreak of losing to Sheffield Wednesday on penalties in the play-off semi-finals last May after winning the first leg 4-0.

That defeat gave him fresh motivation and led to a shake-up of the squad to put the focus on young players, but wants them to seize the opportunity at Wembley.

"10 years ago was a fantastic day for the club. We took 20,000 fans," he said. "To manage at Wembley you have to go for it, the league's a priority but you can do both. It's a proud day out, with my family in the stands.

"My message to the players is to enjoy the occasion. It'd be great for the fans and for everyone at the club if we can win. "