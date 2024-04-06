EFL Trophy final: The hard-boiled egg that could be lucky for Posh

A Peterborough United fan has claimed if his beloved side are victorious at Wembley, it will all be thanks to a hard-boiled egg.

Posh take on fellow League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers in the English Football League Trophy final on Sunday.

Alongside his dad, Kevin Chapman has eaten the savoury snack before both of Peterborough's past two appearances at Wembley - and they won each time.

"Worry not everybody, the hard-boiled eggs will be eaten," Mr Chapman said.

Fans called it "unbelievable" as Posh booked their trip to the English capital with a 3-0 victory over Blackpool in February.

Mr Chapman has watched Posh both times they have played at Wembley - and eaten a hard-boiled egg before each game [PA Media]

The side, who are fourth in League One, are unbeaten at Wembley having won there in both 1992 and 2000.

"It's because every time we've played there I've had a hard-boiled egg outside the ground beforehand," claimed Mr Chapman, who hoped his side would not crack under the pressure.

'Fingers crossed'

The 41-year-old said work commitments before the match on Sunday left him worried he would not be able to continue the tradition.

But his dad Andy pledged to drive down with the eggs securely packed so they could eat them together and secure their side's good fortune - before egging them on.

"The tradition will be maintained so fingers crossed that's all it will take," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

The egg-scoffing first started in 1992 before Posh beat Darlington 2-1 to clinch promotion from Division Three.

Darren Ferguson hopes to guide Peterborough to EFL Trophy success at Wembley, 10 years after lifting the cup [Getty Images]

Mr Chapman, who was 10 at the time, said his mum had packed a hard-boiled egg in his lunch box and that when he returned to Wembley in 2000, it was only right he did it again.

However, he said the "complex" rules of the tradition meant it had to be eaten on the stadium's iconic steps.

"We've done it twice and we've won twice - it's got to be a thing every time now hasn't it?" he said.

"I'm kind of locked into it now at this point."

