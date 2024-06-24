EFL 'reject' Birmingham's proposal to play Wrexham in USA next season ❌

A sensational report on Monday has revealed that Birmingham City asked the Football League to play their League One clash against Wrexham next season in America.

That’s according to a well-sourced piece from the Daily Mail which claims that the US-owned Blues wanted to face the Welsh side Stateside next term.

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and have seen their popularity sky-rocket thanks to the ‘Made in Wrexham’ documentary.

As such, the Birmingham bosses reportedly sent a formal request to the EFL to play their home match against Wrexham across the Atlantic. That request though, was firmly dismissed.

It brings further into question the prospect of matches across the Football League and Premier League being taken abroad during the regular season, something that has been in the offing since the ’39th game’ proposal almost two decades ago.

Birmingham meanwhile have struggled under their new owners – with Tom Brady as a minority shareholder at St Andrews – and will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995 next term.