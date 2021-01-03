EFL plans to extend season if it can't be completed on time

The EFL season could be extended rather than curtailed due to rising Covid cases - Getty Images

The English Football League plans to extend rather than curtail its season if it proves impossible to complete it on time, the Daily Telegraph can reveal.

The Telegraph has been told the EFL has no plans to suspend the current campaign, despite calls for it to do so in the wake of a surge of positive coronavirus cases within its clubs.

League bosses, who the Telegraph revealed are to introduce twice-weekly testing in a bid to halt the spread, are also said to be confident there is enough time to fit in every match that has been postponed so far before the end of May.

But they are said to be refusing to rule out the prospect of it being impossible to complete the season if the cancellations continue to mount up and – in that event – would look to extend it into June.

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt last week became the first leading figure in the game to call for such an extension and he was followed on Saturday by AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges.

The League One and Two seasons were controversially curtailed when the coronavirus crisis struck last year – with final placings decided on points-per-game – after it was ruled economically unviable for them to continue while spectators were banned from attending.

The Championship campaign did conclude behind closed doors when football’s suspension was lifted and new seasons in all three divisions began in similar fashion in September.

That was while the EFL was negotiating a £250 million bailout from the Premier League – which it eventually secured last month – to enable its clubs to survive an entire campaign without fans.

Holt called for the EFL to publicly state it would not curtail this season amid fears some teams could try to get the campaign abandoned in order to secure promotion or avoid relegation.

Curtailment would also force the EFL to pay a rebate to Sky Sports and its other broadcast partners over unfulfilled live televised games.

Extending the season would create a potential clash with the rescheduled European Championship, which is due to begin on June 11, and other international matches this summer.

That would be more of a problem for Championship clubs than those in Leagues One and Two – and would certainly prevent an extension of the Premier League campaign.

The expiry of player contracts would only come into play if the season ended more than a month late.