EFL to demand share of £83m parachute payments after Norwich City and Watford's Premier League return

Watford and Norwich secured automatic promotion - GETTY IMAGES
Watford and Norwich secured automatic promotion - GETTY IMAGES

The English Football League will ask for a share of Norwich City and Watford’s £83 million parachute payments following their immediate return to the Premier League, Telegraph Sport can reveal.

The world’s richest league last year rejected a request by the EFL for a slice of Fulham’s £34m parachute money after the latter’s promotion, as part of a coronavirus bailout.

But Telegraph Sport has been told the EFL plans to make a similar request following The Super League fiasco amid hope it could finally lead to “a narrowing of the cliff edge” between the Premier League and Championship.

Norwich and Watford’s promotion means Premier League clubs will not have to pay them £34m and £49m, respectively, over the next two years following the pair’s relegation at the end of last season.

It has also raised the possibility of the three teams who went down immediately returning to the division for the first time, with Bournemouth already guaranteed a play-off spot.

That would save top-flight clubs a record £132m in parachute payments over the next two years (£49m for Bournemouth).

Swansea City are also guaranteed a play-off spot and their promotion would save £15m (total £98m) if they were to go up instead.

The scrapping of parachute payments is part of what EFL chairman Rick Parry told Telegraph Sport last week represented the “best of Project Big Picture”, which he declared should be back on the table following the collapse of The Super League.

That payments would have been replaced with a cash injection that would have seen the EFL given £250m immediately, plus 25 per cent of revenue from future top-tier TV deals.

Parry said: “We want 25 per cent of the total TV revenue, we want an end to parachute payments, we want a narrowing of the cliff edge between the Championship and the Premier League, because our watchword, our entire focus, is on sustainability.”

