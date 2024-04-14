EFL Awards: Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville win Championship prizes

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna and Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville have been named Championship manager and player of the year.

McKenna has guided the Tractor Boys to the top of the table, one point ahead of Leicester.

Summerville has scored 17 league goals and registered eight assists for Leeds, who are just one point below the Foxes.

Portsmouth's John Mousinho was named League One manager of the year at Sunday's event in London.

Peterborough's Harrison Burrows took home the League One player award, while Mansfield boss Nigel Clough and Notts County winger Jodi Jones were named League Two manager and player of the year.

Dutchman Summerville, 22, has been the creative force driving on a Leeds side that have won 13 of their 18 league games in 2024.

He beat the Championship's 24-goal top scorer Sammie Szmodics, of Blackburn, and Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the award.

"I like the fans, the atmosphere, the intensity, everything really, as young kid I had a dream to play in the Premier League and in England," Summerville told BBC Sport.

"We always believed [we could chase down Leicester] otherwise we wouldn't be in the position we are now, we have to keep doing what we do and we have three more finals to reach our plan [of achieving promotion]."

Summerville and team-mates Georginio Rutter and Ethan Ampadu were all included in the Championship team of the year.

McKenna, 37, took over at Ipswich in December 2021 and is on course for back-to-back promotions, having steered the Suffolk club out of League One in his first full season at the helm.

"I came here because I'm an ambitious manager and I wanted to find a football club to match that ambition - I think I made the right choice," said McKenna.

"It's really exciting [to be involved in such a tight promotion race], it's why we're involved in football, we love the game.

"Of course there's tension on the outside but inside it's something we relish and really enjoy."

McKenna won the award ahead of Leeds boss Daniel Farke and Hull's Liam Rosenior.

Leeds teenager Archie Gray won the young player and apprentice of the season in the Championship category.

The 18-year-old has played in all but two of the Whites' league games this season.

Mousinho was rewarded for Portsmouth's dominant race to the top of League One with his side on the verge of promotion to the Championship, with goalkeeper Will Norris, Conor Shaughnessy and Marlon Pack all making the League One team of the year.

Goal of the season was awarded to Ipswich's Wes Burns for his sumptuous strike with the outside of his foot against Coventry in the Championship in December.

List of awards

Championship

Manager of the season: Kieran McKenna, Ipswich

Player of the season: Crysencio Summerville, Leeds

Young player of the season: Archie Gray, Leeds

Apprentice of the season: Archie Gray, Leeds

Team of the season: Mads Hermansen (Leicester), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds), Jacob Greaves (Hull), Leif Davis, Ipswich, Gabriel Sara (Norwich), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester), Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth), Crysencio Summerville (Leeds), Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn), Georginio Rutter (Leeds)

League One

Manager of the season: John Mousinho, Portsmouth

Player of the season: Harrison Burrows, Peterborough

Young player of the season: Ronnie Edwards, Peterborough

Apprentice of the season: Reuben Wyatt, Northampton

Team of the season: Will Norris (Portsmouth), Josh Dacres-Cogley (Bolton), Conor Shaughnessy (Portsmouth), Eiran Cashin (Derby), Harrison Burrows (Peterborough), Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Derby), Marlon Pack (Portsmouth), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough), Alfie May (Charlton), Jamie Reid (Stevenage)

League Two

Manager of the season: Nigel Clough, Mansfield

Player of the season: Jodi Jones, Notts County

Young player of the season: Rob Apter, Tranmere

Apprentice of the season: Callum Tripp, MK Dons

Team of the season: Arthur Okonkwo (Wrexham), Fraser Horsfall (Stockport), Aden Flint (Mansfield), Mickey Demetriou (Crewe), Brad Halliday (Bradford), Jodi Jones (Notts County), Elliot Lee (Wrexham), Louis Reed (Mansfield), David Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield), Matt Smith (Salford), Macauley Langstaff (Notts County)

Goal of the season: Wes Burns, Ipswich v Coventry

Other winners

Community club of theseason: Charlton Athletic

Community project of the season: ADD Mentor Project, Bristol City

Player in the community: Will Vaulks, Sheffield Wednesday

Club employee award: Lindsey Martin, Leyton Orient

Fan engagement award: Fan Takeover Day, Blackburn Rovers

Diversity award: Female Fan Engagement, Huddersfield

Innovation award: You Are Not Alone, Norwich

Green club award: Go Green Campaign, Rotherham

Supporter of the season: Dave Heeley, West Brom

Sir Tom Finney award: Luke Chambers

Contribution to league football award: Paul Stewart