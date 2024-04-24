EFL approves Norwich's new majority shareholder

Mark Attanasio has owned Major League Baseball side Milwaukee Brewers since 2004 [Getty Images]

The English Football League has approved a move to make an American-led group a majority shareholder in Norwich City, alongside Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones.

Norfolk FB Holdings, the group led by Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, has officially increased its shares to 40.4% of the club, matching the amount held by Smith and her husband Wynn Jones.

Attanasio previously joined the Canaries board in September 2022, buying 15.9% of the club.

The club internally approved of the majority deal in October, but the EFL has now cleared it to go ahead.

Smith and Wynn Jones have been shareholders in Norwich since 1996 and Smith previously joked to the BBC that "we will still be going to football with our zimmer frames".

Norwich are on the brink of securing a Championship play-off spot as they currently sit sixth in the table with two games left to play, six points ahead of Hull City.