Effrem Reed officially named Michigan State football’s new RB coach

News that MSU fans have known for weeks, but it is now official, Michigan State has named Effrem Reed their new running backs coach. Reed worked as a part of Michigan State’s staff as an offensive analyst and assistant running backs coach to Will Peagler, who left to take the TE coaching job at Florida, but had left to take the RB coach job at Georgia Southern under new coach Clay Helton and just two weeks later, he got the call to come back to East Lansing, an opportunity he jumped on.

Prior to coming to East Lansing in an analyst role, Reed spent two seasons in a graduate assistant role at his alma mater, Louisianna, where he was a standout running back himself.

Mel Tucker took to Twitter to give his support and admiration about the promotion he gave coach Reed:

Coach Reed is an excellent role model for our players. In addition he is a tireless worker with a relentless dedication to teach, motivate, and develop players. He will be a difference maker for us on the recruiting trail and I’m excited about his future. 🪓 #ChopLife https://t.co/TuxRuHRjWd — Mel Tucker (@Coach_mtucker) January 13, 2022

Reed is quickly getting busy on the recruiting trail and preparing his new starting running back for the 2022 season.

