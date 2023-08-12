Effort remains at heart of Bryant's success

Aug. 12—CHAMPAIGN — Odds are if you saw Pat Bryant on the field during the 2021 season, the Illinois wide receiver's primary (and oftentimes lone) purpose was to block.

Bryant and fellow wide receiver Carlos Sandy on the field at the same time?

The ball was not going to be in the air with that formation. Those two were on the field primarily to provide downfield blocking.

Not all the time, of course.

Bryant caught six passes for 98 yards in 10 games as a true freshman. Most of the yardage came on a single, 45-yard reception in late November against Iowa. But the majority of his debut season was putting in work to fend off would-be tacklers for whichever teammate had the ball.

"I came in as a freshman just wanting to get on the field," Bryant said. "I told them I'd honestly do anything I could to get on the field. (Wide receivers coach George McDonald) said go out there and block and he'd see if I was a physical receiver. I went out there and did that."

Bryant's path to more significant playing time is one McDonald uses as an example for his younger wide receivers. Bryant turned his mostly blocker-only first season into a sophomore breakout. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Jacksonville, Fla., native caught 34 passes for 453 yards and two touchdowns in the 2022 season.

"What got Pat on the field was his effort," McDonald said. "He was on the scout team and on the show teams for kickoff. He was just going 100 mph. ... The one thing I tell those guys is your effort is going to get you noticed. That's what we use Pat for."

Bryant didn't just make McDonald pay attention in 2021. The Illinois wide receivers coach was hearing it from his defensive counterparts that he needed to find a way to get the then-freshman on the field. Anything to get him off the scout team.

"The coaches would always tell me, 'Pat, you don't need to be over here anymore. You're messing up our defense,'" Bryant joked. "I knew coming into the Big Ten this is a big run conference. I knew I had to be a very physical wide receiver. I told them I would do anything to get on the field. I just love football.

"I'm not really a selfish person. I'd do anything to help the team out. I knew I would make my big-time plays when I needed to."

Those plays started coming last season. Bryant caught his first career touchdown in Illinois' Week 0 opener against Wyoming last August. Then he set career-highs with seven receptions for 115 yards in a late September win against Chattanooga.

But a taste of success last fall hasn't changed Bryant's approach as one of Illinois' top returning receivers.

"If you watch him practice, he's practicing like he's on the scout team," McDonald said. "Like he's trying to earn something, which makes everybody else pick up their effort also."

The next step for Bryant is attention to detail. Staying focused. Managing the highs and lows of the game.

"He went from a blocker to a solid contributing receiver," McDonald said. "Now, it's the next transition of taking the next step. What does that look like? I don't know, but the way that he's practicing, I'm excited to see how big he can get this thing."

Bryant is confident in his role leading into the Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo at Memorial Stadium. Confident he can build on what he accomplished in 2022 now that he has a full season in offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.'s system under his belt. Year one was learning his position specifically. Year two is about knowing the entire offense.

"I've been here for two years — one year in this system — so I feel like I've developed the skills of a vet wide receiver at a young age," Bryant said. "Now that it's my second year in the offense, I feel like I could play any position, including running back, tight end and quarterback. I could play anything. That's how much I understand the offense at this point."

An expanded role this fall could see Bryant used as more than just an outside receiver. McDonald wants his entire group to have positional versatility, and Bryant worked this offseason with top receiver Isaiah Williams, whose work ethic he called "over the top," to get a better grasp on playing in the slot.

"Being in the slot, of course, gives you more routes and more options," Bryant said. "Being on the outside allows me to be a bigger-bodied wide receiver. Being on the inside allows me to use my finesse, get open quick, get the ball in space (and) have different one-on-one opportunities and mismatches with smaller (nickel cornerbacks)."