'Effort continues' to get more Olympic athletes vaccinated -IOC

The Japanese capital is set to host the once-postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics from July 23, amid concerns that the global event will burden a medical system already strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many Japanese and medical experts oppose staging the Games saying they could trigger a new wave of infections.

"We announced 74% (of vaccinated athletes) a few days ago, we are now well over this mark," said Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi during a virtual news conference on Wednesday, adding the "effort continues."