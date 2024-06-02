Effingham St. Anthony baseball wins state title

PEORIA (WCIA) — Effingham St. Anthony is the Class 2A state baseball champion. The Bulldogs had to wait out the weather in a game that started three-plus hours late at Dozer Park, but when it was all said and done, St. Anthony beat Maroa-Forsyth 8-5 with the final out coming a little before 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

St. Anthony got an early lead scoring the first seven runs of the game in the first two innings alone. Maroa-Forsyth rallied back cutting the lead to three in the top of the sixth inning before the Bulldogs closed out the win, the program’s second state title after winning it all back in 2012. Maroa-Forsyth’s runner-up trophy is the highest finish in program history after the Trojans came in fourth two years ago.

To watch full highlights from the title game, visit: https://www.channel1450.com/2024/06/02/early-lead-for-bulldogs-beats-trojans-in-2a-state-title-slugfest/

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.