Effingham players bring home gold at Midwest Pickleball Championship

Apr. 2—CHARLESTON, Ill. — Shortly after the students left Eastern Illinois University for spring break, area pickleball players descended on Charleston to compete in the Midwest Pickleball Championship.

The three-day tournament was held indoors on 16 pickleball courts.

Players could compete in various events, including women's, men's, and mixed doubles, and were sorted by skill level.

There are age brackets for some events, as well.

On Friday night, there was an exhibition match, which included KaSandra Geherke (the No. 1 female player in Missouri), Caleb Fall (a top-10 player in Missouri), and James Tapley (a resident of Evansville, Ind.), and a local player, Quinn Hussey, from the legendary Eastern Illinois Hussey badminton family.

Players competed on March 16, 17, and 18. Players from the local towns of Effingham, Teutopolis, Wheeler, Dieterich, Dundas, and Altamont all participated.

Local sponsors included J&J Ventures, I-57 Roofing, George and Ardel Huntington, and First Mid Bank.

Area players winning medals included Jim Santangelo, Tyler Semple, Rece Kinney, Brandon Blake, Kyler Blake, Mike Mumm, Susie Mumm, Jeff Dasenbrock, David Wall, Chad Ely, Bryce Weber, Kylie Moore, Hanna (Esker) Meece, Michael Buscher, Todd Carman, Michael Brummer, Trevor Lee, Belinda Uptmor, Patsy Conley, Michelle May, Kyle Lindsay, Lisa Fritscher, Anne Marie Brummer, Patsy Mahaffey, Carla Koerner, Teri Phillips, and Elaine Probst.