Effingham baseball sees season end to Salem in regional title game

May 28—SALEM, Ill. — Errors and walks hurt the Effingham baseball team in more ways than one.

The Flaming Hearts finished with four miscues and eight free passes in their 7-2 loss to Salem in the championship game of the Class 3A Salem Regional Saturday.

"We had to eliminate free passes: walks, errors. I think if I go in (the scorebook) and total that up, we were at 12," head coach Curran McNeely said. "That's not conducive to winning a ball game."

The game opened that way, too.

Jalen Inlow started by drawing a free pass. Gavin Zimmerman then reached on an error, allowing Inlow to advance to third.

Starting pitcher Colton Webb then struck out Rhett Detering before yielding a second walk of the frame to Noah Nix.

Webb worked around the bases-loaded threat, though, getting Josh Powless to line out and Keaton Guillion to fly out to end the inning.

Kaiden Nichols opened the bottom of the inning with a base hit. Kaden Koeberlein then laid down a sacrifice bunt, but Camden Raddatz grounded out and Webb lined out to end the frame.

Ryan Detering started the top of the second by flying out to right. Nathan Paulson then drew a walk before Kameron Wilkins grounded out on a bunt attempt and Inlow flew out.

EHS had two on and two out in the bottom of the second.

Carter Braddy grounded out and Spencer Fox lined out to start the frame. Braden Verdeyen then drew a walk and Jude Traub hit a single before Brody Boehm grounded into a fielder's choice, retiring the side.

Zimmerman grounded out to start the top of the third.

Rhett Detering followed with a walk and Nix hit a single. Powless then popped out to short before Guillion drew a walk.

Ryan Detering then launched a grand slam to left, giving the Wildcats a 4-0 lead.

Trying to add on, Paulson then drew a walk but Webb got Wilkins to strike out, ending the inning.

Nichols then opened the bottom of the third with a walk. Koeberlein flew out to center and Raddatz was hit by a pitch before Webb drew the second walk of the inning to load the stations.

Braddy then hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Nichols before Fox struck out swinging, ending the frame.

Salem added one more run in the fourth.

Inlow started with a single. Zimmerman then laid down a sacrifice bunt, pushing Inlow to second and Rhett Detering drove in Inlow on an RBI single, making it 5-1.

Nix then flew out to right and Powless drew a walk before Guillion ended the frame with a fly out to center.

The Wildcats then worked a 1-2-3-inning in the bottom of the fourth.

Ryan Detering started the top of the fifth with a ground out. Paulson then did the same and Wilkins reached on an error before Inlow was intentionally walked.

Zimmerman then struck out looking to end the inning.

Nichols and Koeberlein both grounded out to start the bottom half of the inning. Raddatz then reached on an error and Webb was hit by a pitch before Braddy flew out to center.

Rhett Detering started the top of the sixth with a single. Nix then flew out to right and Powless reached on an error.

Courtesy runner Cooper Lobek then scored on an error and Ryan Detering hit an RBI single, making it 7-1.

EHS cut into the lead in the bottom of the seventh after Braddy hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nichols, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

The Hearts finished the season at 21-11.

A senior class of Raddatz, Nichols, Fox, Verdeyen and Braxton Lewis all had a moment with McNeely after the contest.

"We've gone through a lot," McNeely said. "This is really their third year playing baseball because of the COVID year. They fought their tails off. A lot of injuries in that group and they never quit working. It's not something that you ever want to end."