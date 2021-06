Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is suing the state elections chief he appointed in an effort to get his party affiliation to appear next to his name on the ballot for a recall election that will determine if the first-term Democrat is forced out of office. The lawsuit against Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a fellow Democrat, came after Newsom's campaign failed to file the appropriate paperwork. Newsom was supposed to indicate whether he wanted his party preference on the ballot back in February 2020, when he first responded to the recall petition.