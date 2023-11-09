What effect have LSU’s losses had on Jayden Daniels Heisman chances?

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is putting up some of the best numbers in the country. He is putting up numbers that are worthy of a Heisman trophy.

There is only one big problem: The Tigers have three losses already. Usually, the Heisman trophy is given to a really good player on one of the best teams. That is why a lot of people are looking at Michael Penix Jr from the Washington Huskies as the favorite.

That being said, Caleb Williams won the Heisman for USC last year and the Trojans lost three games that season. Brian Kelly was asked about what impact the losses have had on Daniels’s Heisman case recently.

“I think there is a modicum of that in terms of how you view somebody’s individual award,” Kelly said per On3. “It’s not a team award. It’s an individual award. Here’s the thing — the Heisman always has multiple candidates that are up for it. So, how do you begin to distinguish, if statistically, they’re all so close? You start to look at the tiebreakers.”

Daniels’s status for Saturday’s game against the Florida Gators is still up in the air.

