Efe Obada like a role model for Commanders newest signee

Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi met with the press Thursday, his first time since being signed by the Washington Commanders Wednesday.

Ndubuisi comes to the Commanders as a result of being part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

For those wondering, no, the signing of Ndubuisi does not unfairly eliminate a roster spot for another potential future player for the Commanders. This is because, beginning this season, each of the 32 NFL clubs is eligible to fill a 91st roster spot entering training camp and a 17th roster spot on its practice squad reserved for an international player.

The 23-year-old from Nigeria is a defensive lineman who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 298 pounds. He spent last season with the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

“I see this as an opportunity to keep living the dream, keep getting better and trying to achieve what the goal is, trying to be the best player. I feel like as each day passes I get to know, learn. It’s a learning process for me.”

When asked what he is trying to achieve, Ndubuisi responded, “To be better than I was like previously. (I am) just trying to do the best, and just do my job. At the end of the day it’s all about doing my job.”

Ndubuisi volunteered that the coaches are very encouraging to him, he feels at home and welcomed.

Efe Obada was born in Nigeria and raised in the Netherlands and England. He was the first player to go straight from a European football league to the NFL and has had some success as a pass rusher for the Commanders.

“He’s like a role model for us because he happened to show us, prove to us that yes, it’s possible by putting more hard work and trying to (make an) impact in doing his job. I feel like if he could do it there’s nothing stopping us from doing the same.”

“I grew up playing soccer and basketball, but football for me was something I got introduced to later. I was putting hope in basketball and my first-ever video about football was greatest hits in football. I was amazed about it, and it was just so exciting.”

As a result, Ndubuisi began watching more football videos on Youtube, which furthered his interest in the sport and then led to him wanting to learn how to play it. He spoke of watching some videos and then going outside to practice what he had observed.

Ndubuisi gained his first experience in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He was then trying to make the team as an offensive lineman, but after appearing in one preseason game, he was released.

