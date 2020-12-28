Efe Abogidi named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week as Washington State remains undefeated
Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week is Efe Abogidi after he put together a double-double of 15.5 points and 13.0 rebounds in two wins last week to help keep Washington State men's basketball undefeated on the season at 8-0. Abogidi's award makes him the first WSU Freshman to take the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week weekly honor. He now has recorded three consecutive double-doubles, only the second freshman to accomplish this feature in program history since Steve Puidokas in 1974.