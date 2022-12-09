Eetu Luostarinen with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Eetu Luostarinen (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/08/2022
No Jordan Phillips for the #Bills vs. the #Jets:
This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.
Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers are eyeing greatness. After a heartbreaking loss to Maryland, they’re closer than many might have imagined.
Matt Kiersted (Florida Panthers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/08/2022
Here are the 13 Michigan high schools with the most football state championships, starting with the programs with the most blue rings.
Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon were co-stars in Norman, but their National Football League careers have been different
Parsons gained a few viral nicknames in the process, including Pass Rush Limbaugh, while becoming the talk of the Cowboys locker room and the social media world.
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass [more]
Tragic news this morning, as Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after his battle with cancer. It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after a courageous fight with osteosarcoma. Dametrius Walker was from Muskegon, Michigan.
For the first time since July, golf fans will get to watch Tiger Woods in action on the golf course.
There were times during Brazil’s final game at this World Cup when Neymar wanted to do too much. As the match remained resolutely deadlocked into its second half, the Paris St-Germain forward dropped ever deeper, attempting to get on the ball, spin and force the issue for his team.
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gave his all-time starting five - but it didn't include LeBron James.
The reactions to Neymar’s exciting extra time goal were cut short as Croatia secured the win in a penalty shootout minutes later.
Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson and Carlos Rodon are among the best MLB free agents who are still unsigned. Check out an expanded list here.
The Chelsea forward will rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar before the quarter-finals
Baker Mayfield got a game ball from Sean McVay and promptly got swarmed by his teammates in the locker room
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
How is Fabian Lysell faring in Providence? Who else is playing well in the pipeline for the Bruins? We take our first look at how Boston's top prospects are coming along.
Just days after joining the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led an improbable comeback win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.