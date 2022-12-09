Eetu Luostarinen with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

A Netflix documentary series about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will begin airing on Thursday, amid speculation that they will voice renewed criticism of the British royal family. Harry, King Charles's son, and Meghan stepped down from royal roles two years ago, hailed by some for standing up for their beliefs and forging their own career path but derided by others for using their status to make money while sniping at the royal family. July: Harry, now fifth-in-line to the British throne, and Meghan, an actress from Los Angeles best known for her role in TV legal drama "Suits", go on a blind date after being introduced by a friend.