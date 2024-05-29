Eels rout Bethesda Christian for fourth straight regional title

May 28—The first pitch of the Class A high school softball regional game Tuesday evening at Bethesda Christian came at 6:05 p.m.

At 6:21, the first Clay City batter was retired.

At 6:36, the top of the first inning ended when one of the Eels was ruled as having left the base too soon and Bethesda Christian came to bat for the first time.

Trailing 13-0.

Suspense? Not so much. Clay City won 22-1 in five innings.

Unfortunately the extra runs the second-ranked Eels scored on Tuesday don't carry over to Saturday, when they meet top-ranked Tecumseh or Barr-Reeve at the North Daviess Semistate.

"You never know [how things will go] when you travel," Clay City coach Jason Sinders said after the game. "We did hit before we left today, but it's nice to come out hitting hard like that."

It was the fourth straight regional championship for the Eels, who reached the state championship game in 2021. At least three of them have come at Bethesda Christian's expense, but Tuesday's was by far the easiest.

Lizzy Sinders worked a 10-pitch walk to lead off the game and Lexi Thompson followed with a single. Hannah Harris hit a fly ball to the base of the right-field fence for a double that drove in Sinders, and Thompson scored when the throw from the outfield went awry. Then the fun really started.

Faith Mitchell and Karlee Smith hit back-to-back homers. Abi Shearer was hit by a pitch, Ellie Stoelting walked and Kam Rhodes followed with a bloop single that loaded the bases. Caroline Rexrode followed with a two-run single.

That completed the first time through the batting order for Clay City, with seven runs in and still no outs recorded. Six more runs scored on the second trip through the order, and Lizzy Sinders was batting for the third time in the first inning when the third out was recorded.

Sinders, Harris, Mitchell and Smith all doubled in the second inning, in which the Eels batted around again. Clay City also got one in the third (homer by Thompson), three in the fourth and two in the fifth. And by this time every hit was a single because Clay City runners weren't taking extra bases.

Every Clay City starter got at least one hit and scored at least one run, and eight of the nine had RBI. The Eels got 20 hits, four by Smith. Mitchell had five RBI, Harris and Rexrode four each.

"Hitting is contagious," coach Sinders reflected. "We used everybody, and everybody contributed."

Saturday's first game will be tougher, but the Eels are looking forward to it.

"This team just keeps working and keeps playing," its coach said.