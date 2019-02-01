Edwin Jackson's foundation to award scholarships one year after his death

Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 13, 2017 in Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

For all but a select few sports fans, much of the news surrounding teams and players is far from good. Losses, injuries, playoff eliminations, suspensions, last-place fantasy football punishments, you name it.

So, we decided to put together something that can bring a smile to every sports fan’s face: Yahoo Sports’ #FeelGoodFriday Sports News!

Foundation of late Colts LB Edwin Jackson to award scholarships one year after his death

On the day of the 2018 Super Bowl, then-Colts LB Edwin Jackson’s life was tragically taken by a drunk driver. So it would be more than understandable if his family spent this Super Bowl weekend grieving.

Instead, the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation will award scholarships — 53 of them to be exact, Jackson’s jersey number — to students who showcase dedication for community service. The announcement will take place one day before the Super Bowl at Saturday’s Big Game Big Give Gala in Atlanta, put on by the Giving Back Fund and hosted by rapper Ludacris.

This Saturday the @Edwinjackson53 Foundation will be announcing 53 scholarship awards to students committed to youth focused community service at the Big Game, Big Give #SuperBowl Gala sponsored by @givingbackfund and hosted by @Ludacris! Follow @Edwinjackson53 for more! #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/IWXBe5fLK6 — NFL Foundation (@NFLFoundation) January 31, 2019

Jackson’s family, including his brother Adam, helped facilitate the foundation’s generosity.

“(Edwin) used every resource he could to reach out and give back,” Adam told CBS46 Atlanta. “And make sure that kids in the community knew that, ‘Hey, I made it, you can make it too.'”

Von Miller heads right to Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta to host free football camp

Though his Broncos aren’t in the Super Bowl, Von Miller was Atlanta-bound anyway as a nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, given to the player who best represents “commitment to philanthropy and community impact.”

Yet the star Broncos linebacker decided to use his time there as an opportunity to give back, hosting a free football camp at a local Boys and Girls Club.

Von Miller got to ATL and went straight to the local Boys & Girls Club to host a free football camp for kids in the area. “With great power comes great responsibility,” he said. Yet another reason why he is a very worthy candidate for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. pic.twitter.com/2jngSi83vs — Ryan Koenigsberg (@RyanKoenigsberg) January 31, 2019

“With great power comes great responsibility,” Miller said, echoing the French philosopher Voltaire. “It’s a whole lot of fun out here … It’s a win-win for everybody.”

C.C. Sabathia celebrates Jackie Robinson’s 100th birthday at New York’s Jackie Robinson school

Thursday would have been Jackie Robinson’s 100th birthday, and many within the sports world paid him their respects.

Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia did so in style. He visited P.S. 375, also known as the Jackie Robinson School, an elementary school in Brooklyn. Sabathia joined students in wishing the man who broke baseball’s color barrier a happy birthday.

What an incredible feeling to celebrate the 100th birthday of Jackie Robinson with the @JRFoundation at the Jackie Robinson School (P.S. 375) in Brooklyn 🙌 #JR100 #JackieRobinson pic.twitter.com/5xPwLNXkPj — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) January 31, 2019

The day comes barely a week after Sabathia’s former teammate Mariano Rivera was named to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Rivera will presumably be the last Hall of Famer to have worn Robinson’s league-wide retired No. 42.

Liverpool establishes autism-friendly hours at team stores

Starting Thursday, Liverpool established hours where changes will be made to team store environments to make patrons with autism feel more comfortable.

There will be no music or videos and lights will be dimmed when possible from 3:00-5:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of every month.

We have committed to providing regular autism-friendly hours at all of our retail stores in the UK and Republic of Ireland. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2019

Loud noises in particular can bother autistic people, according to Autism Speaks.

This is an awesome move by the Premier League leaders. Hopefully, more sports organizations will follow suit.

Jason Terry celebrates Chinese New Year in China

To start your weekend celebration, check out these awesome photos from The Bounce’s very own Jason Terry’s trip to China. “The Jet” got a head start in celebrating Tuesday’s Chinese New Year with some locals.