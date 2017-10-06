Edwin Encarnacion leaves the Yankees-Indians game with an ankle injury

A scary scene unfolded in Cleveland a few minutes ago, where the New York Yankees are taking on the Cleveland Indians in Game 2 of their American League Division Series.

Indians DH Edwin Encarnacion reached base via a HBP in the first inning and then advanced to second on a Carlos Santana RBI single. The next batter, Jay Bruce, lined out to shortstop, and Encarnacion was doubled off. In his attempt to get back to the bag, however, he stepped awkwardly on second base, turning his ankle and crumbling to the ground:

This is less than ideal for Encarnacion pic.twitter.com/5cfaBtx8QW — Ozzie (@OzzieStern) October 6, 2017





The Indians have announced that he has a sprained ankle, but there is a wide range in the severity of such injuries, so it will not be known how long Encarnacion will be out until he has been more thoroughly evaluated.

As of this writing the Indians lead the Yankees 3-2 after two innings of play.

