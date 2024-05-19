Edwin Diaz's role 'fluid' as Mets look to get right-hander back on track

Following Edwin Diaz's latest rocky outing, it sounds like his role as Mets closer is now in question.

According to manager Carlos Mendoza, Diaz's role moving forward is "fluid."

"Our job is to put him in situations where we feel like he’s going to have success," Mendoza said. "The game will dictate and he’s willing to do whatever it takes, and we’ll go from there."

Diaz allowed four earned runs on four hits while recording just one out on Saturday, as the Marlins erased a four-run ninth-inning deficit to come back for a 10-9 win.

"Talked to him last night, talked to some of the coaches last night and then this morning talked to Edwin and some of the coaches as well," Mendoza said. "Look, at the end of the day, Edwin is a huge part of this team. For us to get to where we want to get, we’re going to need Edwin Diaz to be himself.

"Right now, he’s going through it, he’s going through a rough stretch. Our job is to get him back on track. He’ll do whatever it takes to help this team win a baseball game, whether that’s pitching in the seventh, the eighth, the ninth, whenever that is, losing or winning."

On the season, Diaz has converted five of eight save opportunities, allowing 11 earned runs in 18 innings, good for a 5.50 ERA. Diaz's fastball velocity has been a tick down this season, but of late his confidence in the pitch seems to have waned, as he's relied heavily on his slider.

Diaz, of course, did not pitch in 2023 following his knee injury in the World Baseball Classic.

If Diaz is not used as the closer, the Mets have other options, including Jorge Lopez, Adam Ottavino, and Reed Garrett.