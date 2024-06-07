Edwin Diaz strikes out two in first rehab start with High-A Brooklyn

Mets reliever Edwin Diaz threw one inning for the Brooklyn Cyclones, the team's High-A affiliate, on Thursday night, the closer's latest rehab game.

Diaz came into the game in the fifth inning with Brooklyn down 2-1. The right-hander got the first two batters out -- one via strikeout -- when Aberdeen's Tavian Josenberger tripled. Diaz would get out of the jam by striking out the next batter to preserve the score.

According to the broadcast, Diaz's fastball sat between 96-98 mph. He finished throwing 14 pitches, 11 for strikes.

The Mets placed Diaz on the IL with an impingement in his shoulder last week. The injury stint comes at a time where the team was trying to help the All-Star closer rediscover his confidence. After giving up seven runs in three appearances, they limited his leverage innings and it started to pay off. He had back-to-back outings where he gave up a total of one run on three hits. That's when he felt the tightness in his shoulder and the team played it safe with Diaz.

If all goes well for Diaz, he can potentially return to the team next week.