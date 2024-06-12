Edwin Diaz to return to closer's role when activated by Mets

The Mets will activate Edwin Diaz off the IL ahead of Thursday's game at Citi Field. And when they do, he'll be returning to the closer's role, manager Carlos Mendoza said on Tuesday.

"Biggest thing is that he's feeling really good -- not only physically, but mentally," Mendoza noted, adding that the shape of Diaz's slider and how his fastball looked during his brief rehab assignment are among the reasons why the club is confident making him the regular closer again.

"For us to make a run at this, we're going to need Diaz to be Edwin Diaz," Mendoza said.

As he struggled on the mound before being removed from the closer's role and ultimately placed on the IL, Diaz also battled a confidence issue.

After one of his blown saves in May -- when he allowed four runs in just one-third of an inning against the Marlins in Miami -- an emotional Diaz told reporters that his confidence was down.

"My confidence I feel like it's down right now," he said. "I’m making pitches, I’m throwing strikes, I’m trying to do my best to help the team to win. Right now, I’m not in that capacity."

After those comments, the Mets gave Diaz five days off as part of a mental break and started closing games by committee.

But Diaz continued to scuffle after returning to the mound.

After a scoreless outing in his first game back since the mini break, he blew another save -- giving up a run on two hits to the San Francisco Giants on May 25. That was his final appearance before landing on the IL.

Now that Diaz is on the verge of being back, the Mets will hope he'll immediately be the pitcher who was dominant as recently as the middle of May.

Over his first 15 games of the season, through May 12, Diaz -- even with his fastball velocity down a bit from where it was in 2022 -- was largely dominant.

In 15.2 innings, he allowed just eight hits while walking four and striking out 23 -- holding opposing batters to a .148/.203/.333 triple slash while posting a 2.30 ERA.

It was at that point that Diaz, who is in his first season back after a major knee injury and surgery wiped out his 2022 campaign -- started to slip.

On Thursday, the Mets and Diaz start fresh.