Edwin Díaz blows save for skidding Mets as Giants win 7-2 in 10 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski capped a five-run 10th inning Saturday with a three-run triple and the San Francisco Giants earned a 7-2 win over the skidding New York Mets.

The Giants, who overcame deficits of at least four runs in winning each of their previous three games, forced extra innings Saturday on LaMonte Wade Jr.’s pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth against Edwin Díaz, who blew his third straight save opportunity.

Díaz pitched in a save situation Saturday for the first time since he allowed four runs in the ninth inning in a non-save situation against the Miami Marlins on May 18. He is 1-for-5 in save chances this month.

Brett Wisely led off the 10th inning with an RBI single off Sean Reid-Foley (1-2) and Patrick Bailey later drew a bases-loaded walk before Yastrzemski’s two-out triple off the left-center field wall.

Bailey, whose eighth-inning grand slam gave the Giants the lead in their 8-7 win, had an RBI single in the sixth Saturday.

Luke Jackson (3-1) worked around a walk in the ninth before Camilo Doval had a perfect 10th in a non-save situation.

Starling Marte and Brett Baty homered for the Mets, who have dropped five straight and are 9-22 since April 20.

Jordan Hicks gave up one run and struck out eight in five innings for the Giants.

The Mets’ Luis Severino gave up one run and two hits in seven innings. He had a no-hitter going until Wisely’s one-out single in the sixth.

It was the second time this season Severino has carried a no-hitter into at least the sixth inning. He opened with seven no-hit innings against the Chicago Cubs on April 29 before giving up a single to Dansby Swanson.

THE ONE WHERE WILMER IS WELCOMED BACK

Wilmer Flores received a warm ovation prior to stepping to the plate in the second inning, when he flew out to left. Flores was a popular player with the Mets from 2013-18, when he had a franchise-record 10 walk-off hits and used the “Friends” theme as his walk-up music.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Wade Jr. (hamstring) didn’t start because manager Bob Melvin said he was a bit sore after stretching to catch throws from Thairo Estrada and Matt Chapman in the ninth inning of Friday’s 8-7 win.

Mets: catcher Francisco Alvarez (torn UCL in left thumb) took batting practice Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery April 23.

UP NEXT

The teams complete the three-game set and the season series Sunday, when Mets left-hander Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.11 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Logan Webb (4-4, 3.03 ERA). Manaea went 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in 37 games (11 starts) last season for the Giants.

