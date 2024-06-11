Edwardsburg's Gaideski retiring

EDWARDSBURG — Last Wednesday, Edwardsburg’s saw its baseball season come to an end after falling to Gull Lake, 5-4, in a Division 2 regional semifinal game.

That loss was also the final game for A.J. Gaideski as the Eddies veteran head baseball coach.

“I guess it really took a toll on me hitting baseballs,” joked the 56-year old Gaideski. “I couldn’t hit as many buckets of balls without being super sore.”

Then Gaideski got serious about why it was the time to step aside.

“I loved what I was doing,” he said. “It was just time. There was no one particular reason or any one problem.”

At the end of the regular season in which the Eddies finished 20-10, Gaideski told his players that this year would be his last in the dugout.

“Rumors were going around and I wanted my players to know,” Gaideski said. “I think they kind of knew.

“We had a solid season this year. All the players worked hard throughout the year. They gave great effort and listened. That’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

Gaideski was asked if the loss to Gull Lake was more emotional for him because it was his last game as the Edwardsburg baseball coach.

“Every loss (season-ending) is tough,” he said. “I hate to lose more then I like to win. You know it’s the last game with the seniors and that’s always tough.”

Over 25 seasons, Gaideski compiled a 508-262 record, with 13 conference titles, five district titles and a regional title.

“For the most part, our teams were pretty disciplined and played the game right way,” Gaideski said.

The Eddies baseball leader reached the milestone of 500 career wins in a 5-0 win over Niles in the first game of a doubleheader on May 3rd.

“That number of wins just means I’m getting old,” Gaideski joked. “But I’ve had a lot of great players and assistant coaches. It’s also fun to know that I got all those wins all at one place. That’s a cool thing.”

Assistant coaches Craig Pulling, Brad Ostrander and Mike Wheeler were there by Gaideski’s side providing vital encouragement and teaching to the program.

“Craig Pulling was my first catcher at Edwardsburg,” Gaideski said. “He put in a lot of time here helping me out. All those guys volunteered their time and really put in a lot time. They were a Godsend.”

No game or championship stood out the most to Gaideski. He’ll cherish the most the overall experience of being the head baseball coach at Edwardsburg and the special opportunity to coach his sons Dylan and Mac.

“One of the biggest thrills was coaching my sons,” Gaideski said. “It was a blast to have them on the team. Mac didn’t get his senior year because of Covid and that was tough.

“I loved seeing the growth of a player from day one of a season to the end of the year. Seeing that effort and then seeing the results was really neat to see. I loved having those relationships with players.”

Building relationships with players and a coaching career began for Gaideski when he was only 19 years old, while being a varsity assistant football coach, junior varsity baseball coach and middle school basketball coach in Niles.

“Then I got the job over here at Edwardsburg,” Gaideski said.

Gaideski will always remember all the sacrifices his family made while he was a coach. Gaideski’s top assistant coach may have been his wife Kelly.

“I think she was ready for me to retire,” Gaideski said. “I got a lot of support from her and my family. I wouldn’t have had a long coaching career without their help. They allowed me to be gone a lot and coach.”

Gaideski, who’s also retiring as a social studies teacher, is looking forward to the summer and spending time with his family.

“I’ll take a break,” he said. “I have a couple of plans with my wife. We plan on going to Mackinac Island and a few other places.”

When it comes to possibly being a baseball coach again in the future, it appears that Gaideski is permanently retired.

“I would never say never, but I think that’s it,” he said. “I would say more than likely I’m riding off into the sunset.”