Edwards and the Timberwolves visit Phoenix with 2-0 series lead

Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Suns -4; over/under is 206.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 105-93 on April 23 led by 25 points from Jaden McDaniels, while Devin Booker scored 20 points for the Suns.

The Suns are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is 18-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are 37-15 in Western Conference play. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference scoring 50.8 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Edwards averaging 10.7.

The Suns make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (45.0%). The Timberwolves are shooting 48.5% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.4% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 27.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Suns. Kevin Durant is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games.

Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 108.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 113.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle).

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Kyle Anderson: day to day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.