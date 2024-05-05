Edwards stars as Timberwolves beat Nuggets in opener

Edwards scored 25 of his 43 points in the first half [Getty Images]

Anthony Edwards scored 43 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves as they beat the Denver Nuggets 106-99 in the opening game of their Western Conference semi-final series.

Edwards made 17 of 29 shots from the floor, while making three from seven from three-point range and all six of his free throws.

The defeat means the Nuggets are trailing in a play-off series for the first time since losing to the Golden State Warriors in the first round in 2022.

"My team-mates trust me in every position in critical moments in the game. I try to come through for them," said Edwards.

"It's tough here. The altitude, their team, the crowd. I'm proud of my teammates. They came out and fought super-hard."

The game was tied at 84-84 before Minnesota went on an 18-7 run on the way to victory.

Nikola Jokic top scored for the Nuggets, who are defending champions, with 32 points but he was also pressured into a game-high seven turnovers.

The next game of the best-of-seven-series will be on Monday in Denver.

"There's a lot we can clean up and get better at and we're going to have to," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

"Played no defence in the third and you can't just trade baskets with that team. There's a lot that we'll look at in the film and try and clean up."