Edwards, Radebaugh double up in N. Colorado blowout of Idaho

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) -- Kai Edwards had 17 points and 12 rebounds as Northern Colorado rolled past Idaho 93-49 on Thursday night.

Jonah Radebaugh added 13 points and 10 assists and five steals for the Bears.

Bodie Hume had 17 points for Northern Colorado (20-8, 13-4 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Sam Masten added 14 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trevon Allen had 14 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (7-21, 3-14), whose losing streak reached four games. Ja'Vary Christmas added 13 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Vandals for the season. Northern Colorado defeated Idaho 74-53 on Jan. 25. Northern Colorado matches up against Eastern Washington at home on Saturday. Idaho takes on Southern Utah on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com