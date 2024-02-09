Edwards on Mengi's injury and Sheff Utd 'battle'

Rob Edwards has been speaking to the media before Luton's match against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

Teden Mengi took "a slight knock" to his ankle in training on Thursday so he will not be available and neither will defender Mads Andersen.

New signing Daiki Hashioka is “still adjusting” to the squad and "will probably need another week or two."

Edwards expects a "tight battle" against Sheffield United because "both teams are fighting for their lives."

On going into the game with momentum from positive results against Brighton and Newcastle results: "I wouldn’t say we’re big favourites but we’re going into it in good form and confident. There is no game that’s easy, if we step off it then we can get punished."

Ross Barkley "has shown how good he is" since signing for Luton and the "players, staff and club support him and allow him to be himself."

On their improved attacking style: "We’ve been more aggressive in our pressing and in possession and we’ve been trying to hurt teams by getting in behind them. We’ve been on a good journey so far and been getting more of a threat."

Luton have left an available position in their named 25-man squad for Tom Lockyer but there "is no pressure" on the captain to take up that place.

