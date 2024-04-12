Edwards on lack of centre-halves, Man City and team spirit

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Manchester City.

Here are the key headlines from his news conference:

On Luton potentially being without any recognised central defenders: “We’ve got seven centre-halves at this club and not one has trained this week. Maybe we get one, maybe we get both, but maybe we don’t get either. Teden [Mengi] twice pushed through to help us win the game last week against Bournemouth and was in a lot of pain.”

On missing Issa Kabore, who is ineligible to play against his parent club: “He’ll be a big miss. He’s had a great attitude and filled in a number of positions.”

On facing Manchester City: "We can go there with a belief and a confidence that stranger things have happened. They are a brilliant team with probably the greatest manager of all time and a fantastic group of players, no matter who he [Pep Guardiola] plays. There is pressure on them to win every game because they are fighting for every trophy. We feel the same, just for different reasons."

On what Luton need to do against the defending champions: "We’ll have to ride our luck. We’ll need our players to play a 9, 9.5, 10, and Thomas [Kaminski] will need to make some saves if we’re to get something. We’re confident while recognising they are one of the best teams in world football. The players have responded well and trained well. If we get a result, given all the problems we’ve got, it’ll be one of the results of the century.”