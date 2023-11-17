Edwards: 'It's just time' in decision to resign as Dragons football coach

Nov. 17—From the time he was in grade school, football has been a huge part of life for Buzz Edwards.

He played at Eastlake North High School, then later for legendary college coach Larry Kehres at Mount Union and coached in Virginia, Oklahoma, and most recently, Lakeside High School.

After six years at the helm of the Dragons, though, Edwards has decided to at least temporarily step away from the game.

He submitted his resignation as Lakeside football coach last Friday.

"It's just time," Edwards said of the reason behind why he is leaving. "Family, you know. I have three

kids in diapers and that's a lot.

"It's been a lot on my wife. It was a difficult decision. It's hard to step away from something that you worked so hard at and have invested so much time into."

In six years, Lakeside

players probably never dreamt they'd see their

coach walk away from a challenge.

When he and his wife, Alyssa celebrated the birth of twins on June 26, prioritizing the role of father over coach was not as much a challenge as it was a conviction he could not ignore.

"My family takes precedence," he said. "Something I've always talked to my kids about ... faith, family and your job as a coach or player. Right now, I'm spreading myself too thin."

In six years with the Dragons, Edwards compiled a record 21-40, including a 15-15 mark over the past three years.

His best season was in 2021 when Lakeside went 6-4 and made the postseason for for a second straight season.

In the 2020 coronavirus-impacted season, all teams made the playoffs if they chose to play.

"We had the top-six offenses in school history during my tenure in both total yards and points scored" Edwards said. "We have had the four out of the top-five defenses in school history during my tenure in total yards allowed and points given up."

As a coach, Edwards preached playing fast, physical football on Friday nights, and challenged his kids to be regulars in the weight room during the offseason.

"This game is a lot of fun when you're bigger and stronger than your opponent," he'd often tell his players.

But as much as Edwards loved the sound of weights being clamped on barbells, he considered himself a 'football nerd' as far as studying and analyzing stats and data.

Having his team onside kick often because the average starting field position would

not be much worse if they kicked away and worth a chance in an exchange for an extra possession was just one example.

Edwards took Lakeside from a team that was averaging more than eight losses a season for the last 10 years before he arrived to becoming a team that the opposition knew they'd have to be ready for on Friday night.

He wanted to achieve more. Edwards wanted to make Lakeside the crown of Ashtabula County for football and become a consistent winner that advances yearly into the postseason.

But with obligations calling at home, he knew he was no longer the right person to continue that pursuit.

"Lakeside needs

more to be successful," Edwards said. "The football program needs more investment from the head coach and more time in the weight room in the offseason, and more recruiting and more buying and more skill development.

I'm pretty much maxed out for time that I can commit to the program. I'm not a guy that is going to do it if I can't be all in."

Ashtabula Area City Schools Superintendent Lisa Newsome said Edwards was more than just a football coach, he had an impact on the entire school and as much as anything he was a friend.

"He not only completely changed our football program, but he positively impacted the other sport programs his players were involved in," Newsome said. "He established a winning atmosphere here that gave the student-athletes the drive and passion to be competitive. He is a genuine teacher and he inspired students to be the best that they can be. He is a dedicated colleague and has become a great friend."

Edwards said he

still has a deep commitment for the school

and community and plans on remaining in his role as a health and physical education teacher at Lakeside High School.

"I love our building, I love our kids, I love our faculty and our administration," he said.

"I took the job

because I knew of the great potential it had

to be successful, not just for football, but in other programs too.

So, I'm gonna stay and help out in any way

that I can. Help the

new staff be successful and all our other programs and activities as well.

"Although I am proud of what we have done, we are still a long way from where we were trying to get."

As for coaching

again, only time and family can determine that decision. For now it's focusing on what he knows is most important, but also reflecting on what the last six years have meant to him.

"I don't plan on coaching next year," Edwards said. "That could change as things move forward, but right now coaching takes up the majority of your time. But, I really enjoyed my time as head football coach at Lakeside.

"From all the kids that I coached, I hope they learned some things from me because I certainly learned from them. I loved every single one of those kids that played for me and I love how hard they played.

"I hope that we made playing at Lakeside a positive experience and they enjoyed their time with me as much as I enjoyed their time with them."