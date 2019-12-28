Edwards-Helaire in uniform for No. 1 LSU in Peach Bowl

The Associated Press
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) runs past Georgia defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
ATLANTA (AP) -- Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is in uniform and is participating in pregame warmups for No. 1 LSU's Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma.

Edwards-Helaire, a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the Tigers' leading rusher, missed practice this week after hurting his hamstring last week. Coach Ed Orgeron said Thursday he expected Edwards-Helaire's availability to be a game-time decision.

The standout junior ran with no obvious difficulty as he caught passes and lined up at running back beside quarterback Joe Burrow with the first-team offense.

Edwards-Helaire leads the undefeated Tigers (13-0) with 1,290 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns. Freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery Jr. and Chris Curry could play more prominent roles if Edwards-Helaire is limited or can't play.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

