Edwards and Green among nine leaving Harlequins

Fly-half Will Edwards and scrum-half Max Green are among nine players leaving Harlequins following the end of the 2023-24 season.

Former England Sevens player Edwards made 33 appearances for the club since joining in November 2020.

Green signed from Bath initially on a short-term deal last September and featured in eight Premiership matches this campaign for Quins.

South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen announced in March he would be released early from his contract with the London club to play in his home country next season.

Winger Louis Lynagh has signed for Benetton, while props Will Collier and Lovejoy Chawatama are also leaving with Collier expected to join a French Top 14 side and Chawatama going to Bristol Bears. Fellow prop Santiago Garcia Botta is retiring.

Second-row Theo Currie and flanker Jonny Smith are also exiting the club.