Edwards on 'giving everything' at West Ham and 'incredible' support

Chiedozie Ogbene will be available for the weekend after training with the squad "for the last couple of days". There will be no other players returning from injury.

Elijah Adebayo is feeling "good" after playing 80 minutes last week: "The plan was to just keep him on and push him as long as we could. He started looking over and saying that was probably the right time. So we did well with that - we listened to him and he listened to his body."

The club still believe Premier League survival is possible despite the three-point gap at the bottom of the table: "I don't think it would be a miracle at all. We have been in worse situations as a football club and still got out of it. We know what we have to do. We've got to pick up points and that's got to start tomorrow."

Therefore, he is not considering the possibility of relegation this weekend: "I'm not thinking about that at the moment. All I can think about is making sure that we get the right result. We will talk after the game and see where we are after that."

On needing a result against West Ham, who will be playing their final home game under David Moyes: "There's loads of different dynamics at the moment, but that doesn't matter if we don't get something tomorrow. We will go and give it absolutely everything. It's always the time to leave it all out there, but now is when you need to do that more than ever."

Edwards has "unbelievable respect" for the Hammers boss: "Anyone who has had that longevity and career, I look to and have unbelievable respect for. The demands of this job are difficult. Moyes has built teams, managed massive clubs, gone abroad, taken risks and won a trophy at West Ham as well. That just shows the level of him."

Edwards thanked the "incredible fans" for their support in the Premier League, stating: "I would like to think we gave them some really good memories. Our fans have produced performances that will live with me forever."

On his future at the club beyond this season: "I hope I'm kept on. I have a contract for another couple of years so I don't envisage losing my job. I think we have done a very good job together and we will come back stronger - whether that is in the Premier League or in the Championship.