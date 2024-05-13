[BBC]

[Getty Images]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty is answering all of your footballing questions.

Anonymous asked: Luton Town are all but relegated but how do you rate their efforts to avoid the drop compared to the other two promoted clubs?

Phil answered: I think they gave it a real crack but in the end just suffered from a lack of quality, not effort or determination.

They were just not good enough in the key moments, often losing games they were in a position to win. There is no shame in that though, and manager Rob Edwards has enhanced his reputation even in relegation.

Out of the three promoted clubs who are going back down, I think Luton Town did themselves the most credit and if they can keep that squad (although I would be surprised if Ross Barkley wanted to play in the Championship) together along with the manager then they can have another tilt at promotion next time around.