[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering your questions on all things Premier League.

Aaron asked: Are you surprised at how Luton Town are still fighting to stay up?

Phil answered: Having tipped them to be relegated before the start of the season, I have been very pleasantly surprised at what Rob Edwards and his team have brought to the Premier League.

We can discount results like Saturday's beating at Manchester City because their season was never going to be shaped by those games.

They have been bold and exciting to watch. If the art of good management is getting the best out of what you have at your disposal, then Edwards has done an outstanding job.

Obviously, points deductions for Everton and Nottingham Forest will play a part but Luton still have games where they will feel they can get something.

I am looking forward to reporting on their home game against Everton in that great Kenilworth Road atmosphere.