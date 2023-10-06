Edward Waters homecoming preview: Tigers celebrate with college football against Lane

Who: Edward Waters University vs. Lane College.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium.

The skinny: Homecoming week is here for Edward Waters, which will return to .500 if they can defeat Lane. ... EWU is coming off a back-and-forth 26-25 win at Savannah State, going ahead on a Johnny Jones touchdown pass and watching as a Savannah State field goal missed the mark as time ran out. ... Jones continues to ignite the Tigers' offense. The sophomore from Everglades Prep has caught 41 passes for 501 yards, ranking 10th in NCAA Division II. ... Lane beat Edward Waters 20-9 last year, scoring 20 unanswered points after De'Shaun Hugee's TD run had pushed the Tigers in front. ... Lane enters at 1-4 but did win its most recent game, 34-24 over Clark Atlanta. ... Kylan Duhe has rushed for 432 yards and four touchdowns to lead the visiting Dragons. ... Northeast Florida players on Lane's roster include wide receiver Anthony Evelyn (Fletcher), linebacker Jamai Joseph (Fletcher) and running back Jamari Williams (Parker).

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Lane at Edward Waters: College football preview in Jacksonville