Edward Waters at Fort Valley State football: What fans need to know

Who: Edward Waters (0-1) at Fort Valley State (1-1).

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Wildcat Stadium, Fort Valley, Ga.

The skinny: The Tigers take to the road for their first out-of-town game of the 2023 schedule against fellow SIAC member Fort Valley State. ... EWU was outgained 438-69 in last week's 34-0 home loss to Benedict. ... The Edward Waters offense so far has flowed through quarterback Jyron Russell, who has passed for 309 yards. ... Kam Thomas has the lone interception for the Tigers on defense. ... Leading the offense for Fort Valley State will be quarterback Kelvin Durham (486 yards, 2 TD) and the receiver pair of Za'Tarious Anderson (7 catches, 183 yards) and Corintheus Edmonds (7 catches, 125 yards). ... Former White High School running back Kentrelle Williams leads the Wildcats with 146 rushing yards. ... More locals on Fort Valley State's roster are cornerback Miron Billings (White), linebacker Jaylen Brown (Columbia), defensive end Adeon Farmer (Columbia), defensive back Mychal Metcalfe (Lee), offensive lineman Nick Muchison (Glynn Academy) and wide receiver Bashan Wesley (Brunswick). ... The teams are meeting for the first time since 2009, a 32-13 Fort Valley State win.

