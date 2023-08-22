New educators welcomed to AACS

Aug. 22—SAYBROOK — Ashtabula Area City Schools are welcoming new teachers to the district with a New Certified Employees Academy, providing training and orientation before the start of a new school year.

During this training, educators learn about the district's vision, strategic plan and standard operating procedures.

The new employees include Michael Ard, Gabriel Beadle, Alan Coy, Deidre Fabian, Carl Fonticella, Robert Frey, April Halley, Daisy Jacob, Megan Jordan, Alyssa Orlando, John Thompson, Mary Todd and Crystal White.

The training also helps them to understand the various benefits the district offers their students and staff.

The Ashtabula Area City Schools will kick off the new school year on Wednesday.